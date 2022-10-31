NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Yorkers in need of help paying heating bills this winter can get up to $976 from the state, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Sunday.

Applications for the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) open on Tuesday. HEAP can provide low and middle income households with up to $976 in funding to cover heating bills.

“We remain committed to ensuring our most vulnerable New Yorkers have access to assistance and programs that will help address rising costs for heating their homes this winter,” Gov. Hochul said. “The Home Energy Assistance Program is a vital lifeline for countless New York families, and I encourage all who are eligible to apply for these benefits which will provide much needed financial relief.”

In addition to the regular benefit, household may also be eligible for an emergency benefit if they’re in danger of running out of heating fuel or of having their utility service shut off. Applications for emergency help will be open starting Jan. 3, 20213.

People can apply at local social services departments or by phone. Residents in new York City can download an application and obtain program information here. New Yorkers living outside of the five boroughs can also apply online for regular heating assistance benefits.