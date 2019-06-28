New facilities open at Tanglewood making it usable year-round

LENOX, Mass. (WWLP) – A new music facility has opened in Berkshire county. 22News found out how it will help musicians learn and play all year round.

Tanglewood is a music venue in Lenox, and summer home to the Boston Symphony Orchestra. On Friday, Tanglewood’s new Linde Center for Music and Learning opened its doors.

The Center will allow Tanglewood to be used year-round, rather than only in the summer, according to the Director of the Tanglewood learning institute, Sue Elliot.

“We are thrilled to get started on Tanglewood being a year-round place for curious adults to call home,” said Elliot.

The center includes four new buildings with studios for performing, recording and learning music.

Mark Volpe and his family have their name on one of these studios. He told 22News the center will help educate the next generation of musicians.

“We are the preemptive training program for the entire classical music world, especially in North America,” said Volpe.

The Linde Center is built around an oak tree and is designed to blend into the landscape in the Berkshires. Big windows and sliding doors look out onto the rolling hills from inside the buildings.

“They open up, and you can walk in and out. That’s all part of connecting to this landscape that is really remarkable,” said Architect, William Rawn.

Festivities will be going on all weekend to celebrate the new Linde Center.