New funding to provide housing support for homeless veterans

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)–The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD is awarding $804,181 in rental assistance in Massachusetts to support efforts to provide housing for veterans at risk of becoming homeless.

The funding is part of a program that will distribute $46 million across the country for similar housing efforts. The supportive housing assistance is provided through the HUD-Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing (HUD-VASH) Program, which combines rental assistance from HUD with case management and clinical services provided by the VA.

A component of the Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) program, the HUD-VASH vouchers allow homeless veterans to obtain affordable housing in the private market. They usually contribute up to 30 percent of their income.

In the HUD-VASH program, VA Medical Centers (VAMCs) assess veterans experiencing homelessness before referring them to local housing agencies for these vouchers. Decisions are based on a variety of factors, most including the duration of homelessness and the need for longer term, more intensive support in obtaining and maintaining permanent housing. In addition to the housing voucher, the HUD-VASH program also provides comprehensive case management that addresses the needs of the veteran.