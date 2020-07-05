New Google Maps feature helps users navigate coronavirus hot spots

FILE – This Tuesday, July 19, 2016, file photo shows the Google logo at the company’s headquarters in Mountain View, Calif. Facebook, Google, YouTube and other platforms are taking unprecedented steps to protect public health as potentially dangerous coronavirus misinformation spreads around the world. The companies are removing potentially dangerous misinformation promoted by politicians and others, while directing users to credible information from sources like the World Health Organization. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

(CNN) – Google is trying to help its users get around during the coronavirus pandemic. The company has launched a new feature on “Google maps”, to help people navigate the areas affected by the virus.

The feature notifies drivers about checkpoints down the road before they cross national borders. They can also get alerts about local health restrictions on their routes.

Public transportation riders can get information about mandatory face masks and other requirements. While people who are on their way to a covid testing site will get alerts about whether they are eligible for a test.

The new features are available only in some countries. Driving and testing alerts are already up and running in the United States.