New Hampshire begins to reopen, salons, barbershops first in line

KEENE, NH (WWLP) – New Hampshire has begun reopening some businesses and services in their state during the pandemic.

Despite not meeting the federal guideline recommendation of a 14 day decline in cases, New Hampshire has begun reopening some businesses in the state. The buzz of a trimmer. Sound not currently heard in Massachusetts but beginning to mark a new normal in New Hampshire.

“I love giving someone that feeling of having a fresh haircut,” said Jed Calhoun, a barber.

New Hampshire has begun opening some businesses during the pandemic, including barber shops and salons.

“We are trained in sanitation and all that with our barbers license so really not much has changed other than wearing gloves and mask all the time and changing them out,” Jed Calhoun said.

The state provided them with personal protective equipment to use while working in the new normal. Part of New Hampshire’s reopening guidelines is that workstations in salons and barbershops have to be 6 feet apart and clients must wear a mask at all times.

“There’s always going to be people saying that we shouldn’t reopen and what not, but I really think if you abide by the guidelines everyone has given you, we should be opening back up best as possible,” said Calhoun.

Tyler McLaughlin of Swansea, New Hampshire told 22News, “You’ve got to give it a try. If there’s another spike then maybe we can step back and look at it but the economy is hurting right now and the government can’t keep just printing money.”

Services at hair salons and barbershops are limited to haircuts and root touchup color services with no blow drying allowed. Services at cosmetology businesses must be appointment only, no walk-ins to limit the amount of people in the business.

Total Cases: 3,239

Current Cases: 1,863

Recovered: 1,234

Currently Hospitalized: 121

Deaths: 142

*(as of May 12, 2020, 9:00 AM)

On Monday, the governor of New Hampshire allowed some businesses to reopen with restrictions. Businesses included salons, barbershops, and outdoor seating for restaurants.

One of the biggest changes is that employers must develop a process for screening all employees for COVID-19 before their shift, including with temperature checks. While many people told 22News these are great steps toward re-opening the state…some say it’s too early.

“I feel terribly for these businesses, who are definitely losing money. So it’s very sad. It’s sad to think but I think deaths in New Hampshire would definitely be more sad than losing businesses,” said Michele Sawdy of Winchester, New Hampshire.

New Hampshire has started to provide all businesses that can re-open with personal protective equipment for employees.

New Hampshire’s reopening is part of just phase 1 of their “Stay at Home 2.0” guidelines.

