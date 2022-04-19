(WWLP) – The mother of a New Hampshire boy that was found dead has been charged with murder.

The 35-year-old mother, Danielle Dauphinais was indicted for first-degree murder in the death of her son elijah lewis.

Authorities say the child was first reported missing in October of last year, but he had not been seen for about a month before he was reported missing. His remains were found in a park ten days later by cadaver dogs in Abington, Massachusetts.

Officials say an autopsy later revealed that the cause of death was violence and neglect, which included facial and scalp injuries as well as acute fentanyl intoxication.