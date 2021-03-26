New Hampshire Motor Speedway to host second COVID-19 vaccine super site this weekend

A patient receiving the COVID-19 vaccine from a volunteer at New Hampshire’s first vaccine super site at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Saturday, March 6. Photo (Courtesy: NHMS/State of New Hampshire/Alan MacRae)

LOUDON, NH (WWLP) – New Hampshire Motor Speedway officials announced on Tuesday they will host a second COVID-19 vaccine super site for this upcoming weekend Saturday, March 27, and Sunday, March 28. The state of New Hampshire is planning to administer 8,000 first doses of the Pfizer Vaccine during the two-day clinic for eligible New Hampshire residents.

“The first vaccine super site was a huge success and a monumental step toward putting the COVID-19 pandemic behind us,” said David McGrath, executive vice president and general manager of New Hampshire Motor Speedway in a news release. “We’re thrilled to work closely with the State of New Hampshire to serve our community and offer our property as a space for more New Hampshire residents to get vaccinated.”

Appointments will be required at the vaccination super site and will not be open to walk-ins. Appointments will remain eligible for New Hampshire residents by registering at vaccine.nh.gov. or scheduling through their VINI account. Residents who will have a later appointment may reschedule to the super site for this weekend in their VINI account but will need to extend the mile of radius for appointments.

New Hampshire Motor Speedway hosted the first COVID-19 vaccine super site in the state of New Hampshire earlier this month where the state of New Hampshire administered 11,500 single doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. New Hampshire Motor Speedway becomes the fifth facility of parent company Speedway Motorsports Inc to serve as a vaccination super site.

The vaccines will be distributed to eligible individuals on Saturday, March 27, and Sunday, March 28 from 8:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., and people who have appointments with the State of New Hampshire will be able to receive the vaccine. New Hampshire residents who have an appointment will be asked to arrive 15 minutes ahead of time for their appointment for check-in and screening. After the individual receives their shot, they will head to an observation area where medical staff will watch for any potential reaction. New Hampshire residents will not have to leave their cars throughout the process.