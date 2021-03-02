New Hampshire Motor Speedway will open COVID-19 vaccine site on March 6

LOUDON, N.H. (WWLP) – The New Hampshire Motor Speedway (NHMS) and the State of New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services announced the opening of a first mass vaccination clinic on March 6 until March 8.

The state hopes to administer over 10,000 single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines to eligible New Hampshire residents at NHMS from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on March 6, 7, and 8.

“We have been working closely with the State of New Hampshire to take the next step in putting the COVID-19 pandemic in the rearview, hosting this vaccine super site falls right in line with our drive to help our community,” said David McGrath, Executive Vice President of New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Appointments are required however the state is reaching out to those with later first-dose appointments in April and offering them the opportunity to move up their appointment to this weekend.

After receiving the vaccine, each patient will proceed to an observation area where medical staff will closely monitor for any potential reaction. The entire process will take place without people leaving their cars.

Hundreds of volunteers from hospitals, first responder agencies, police, fire, and EMS will be on hand to help vaccinate the community.

Those who are eligible can visit NH.gov/COVID19 to find registration information.