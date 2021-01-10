New Hampshire resident doesn’t regret attending Trump rally on Washington

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 06: Pro-Trump protesters gather in front of the U.S. Capitol Building on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. A pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol, breaking windows and clashing with police officers. Trump supporters gathered in the nation’s capital today to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory over President Trump in the 2020 election. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A New Hampshire man who attended Wednesday’s Trump rally in Washington is talking about what he saw that day.

Jason Riddle a Keene resident is an army and navy veteran and a proud Trump supporter.

He made the trip to Washington D.C. for the “Save America” rally and followed the mob to the Capitol after.

Once inside the capitol, Riddle said he found a liquor cabinet in a lawmaker’s desk, poured himself a glass of wine, and watched the chaos.

Riddle said he had to see it and has no regrets about participating but did not expect the invasion to grow violent.

“I didn’t go there to hurt anyone or break anything, they were smashing computers and printers and breaking things and throwing papers and lamps around. It was definitely not what it was supposed to be about, it wasn’t getting anything accomplished, we don’t need to be busting down buildings and windows let’s just do it the right way, you don’t need violence to get things done,” said Riddle.



On Thursday Riddle resigned from his position as a mail carrier at the US postal service and announced that he’s running for Cheshire county commissioner.