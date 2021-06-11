New Hampshire state of emergency lifting at midnight

by: Michael P. Norton, SHNS

BOSTON (SHNS) – Neighboring New Hampshire’s COVID-19 state of emergency is set to expire at midnight Friday.

Gov. Chris Sununu said Thursday that the state will continue under a “public health incident” status.

“We’re kind of at the precipice if you will of the end of the tunnel,” said.

The Granite State governor also said he plans to end his weekly televised briefings next Thursday, according to a report posted by WMUR.  “I hope no governor ever has to go through this,” Sununu said. “I really mean that. It was really hard for a year. There were a lot of sacrifices made.”

