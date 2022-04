NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WWLP) – New Haven Police are stepping up patrols after a school was placed on lockdown Tuesday for gunshots nearby.

Police said a car came by the school and a suspect inside fired 15 shots toward an open space between apartments nearby the Regional Mayo Early Learning Center. The school went into lockdown until police cleared the area.

Police say no one was hurt and they have some good leads from surveillance video of the incident.