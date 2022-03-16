BOSTON (WWLP) – There are a lot of components to the governor’s healthcare bill but the part that stood out would cap the price of prescription drugs which would directly benefit everyone from new moms to senior citizens.

Baker announced his healthcare proposal on Tuesday, highlighting a need to give back to residents across the state.

In his plan titled “An Act Investing in the Future of Our Health”, primary care services would be expanded and behavioral health initiatives would be adequately funded.

The part of the bill that Baker believes would benefit residents the most is ending ‘surprise billing’, a practice that’s costing residents thousands of dollars each year.

One aspect of the bill that helps residents on Mass Health would require providers at urgent care locations to accept patients using that plan.

The pandemic really changed the way we view healthcare, so Baker hopes that this bill will make sure tele-health services stick around.