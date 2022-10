(WWLP) – There’s another virus that’s spreading this fall. Norovirus is a stomach bug that is highly contagious and painful. The virus can be serious and anyone can get it.

Norovirus is the most common cause of intestinal issues in the U.S. The CDC recommends washing your hands frequently, washing fruits and vegetables, cooking seafood thoroughly, cleaning and disinfecting contaminated surfaces, and washing clothes thoroughly. There are no vaccines and no drugs to treat norovirus.