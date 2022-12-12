AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – New inflation numbers are set to come out Tuesday, giving us an idea of just how much prices have gone up in the last year, but economists are hoping one trend continues.

Last month we saw signs that these price increases could be leveling off which would be an important step towards stabilizing this economy.

A year of price jumps were not just felt by shoppers, but local businesses as well. Kate Gourde is the Shopkeeper of Cooper’s in Agawam. Preparing for the holiday season, they had to stop selling certain products that went up in price. The results? They’re busy, even in the middle of the day.

“Everything that we were hearing about what was coming in terms of a recession made everybody a little nervous. So we were sure to order price sensitive items, keep price points lower to be able to offer something for everybody,” said Gourde.

Despite concerns about the economy, consumer spending remains on an upward trend since July. The Bureau of Economic Analysis has it up by point 8% in October.