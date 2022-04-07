BOSTON (SHNS) – Treasurer Deb Goldberg, who oversees the roughly $104 billion state pension fund, said she needed a new law to join the effort to divest from Russian interests, and now she has one.

As President Joe Biden promotes efforts to dent the Russian economy and “ratchet up the pain for Putin,” a directive tucked into a midyear spending bill last week requires the pension fund to move on divestment, part of a push toward weakening Russia due to its invasion of and ongoing war against Ukraine.

In the face of growing calls for divestment, Goldberg said in a March 1 letter to lawmakers that “as Treasurer, I do not have the legal authority to act unilaterally to divest PRIT Fund holdings” but said she welcomed the opportunity to work on divestment legislation with the Legislature.

Pressed on what prevented the fund from acting without a specific order from the Legislature, a pension fund spokesman said that “any divestment by PRIM solely because of Russia’s invasion of the Ukraine would run afoul of PRIM’s fiduciary duties as mandated by PRIM’s enabling legislation [Chapter 661 of Massachusetts Acts of 1983], that is, to act ‘for the exclusive purpose of providing benefits to members and their beneficiaries … ‘ “

Those duties, he said, were the reason why the Legislature previously passed laws addressing investments related to activities connected to Iran, Northern Ireland, Sudan, South Africa, and the tobacco industry.

Section 64 of the new law lays out the divestment directive for the Pension Reserves Investment Management Board, where officials have said they oversee a fund with an estimated $140 million “exposure” to Russia.

The law requires the fund, working with a research firm, to within 90 days identify “scrutinized companies” — those sanctioned by the U.S. government as a result of the invasion of Ukraine or incorporated in the Russian Federation — in which the fund has direct or indirect holdings. The scrutinized companies list would be updated quarterly and the law requires full divestment from companies on the list over a 12-month period, “subject to market availability.”

“MassPRIM is working with our investment managers to implement all directives related to Russia-based investments under Chapter 42 of the Acts of 2022, in accordance with Chapter 42’s provisions on market availability and the timetables set forth under the Acts,” a board spokesman told the News Service on Tuesday. On Thursday, MassPRIM Executive Director Michael Trotsky said the agency would implement the legal directive “in accordance with its provisions on market availability and the timetables set forth under the Acts.”

“The value of the investments covered under Chapter 42 is difficult to accurately ascertain at this time because the markets are closed to foreign investors and there is no reliable price discovery,” Trotsky said.

On Wednesday, Biden said actions taken against Russia to date are predicted to shrink Russia’s gross domestic product “by double digits this year alone.”

The U.S. will impose “full blocking sanctions” on large Russian financial institutions Sberbank and Alfa-Bank, Biden said. The president also announced he was going to sign an executive order banning any new U.S. investment in Russia, and highlighted 600 companies, from Exxon to McDonald’s, that he said have “left the Russian market on their own accord.”

The state divestment directive was based on a proposal unanimously approved in the Senate, after the House Democrats cast aside a divestment amendment during that chamber’s deliberations on the $1.6 billion spending bill.

“There is nothing that we can do to fully erase the pain and suffering caused by this immoral and unnecessary military action, but we can insist that Massachusetts take action to divest from Russian interests and support the Ukrainian people,” Senate President Karen Spilka said about the Senate measure.

Signed by Gov. Charlie Baker on Friday, the bill also allocates $10 million for the Office of Immigrants and Refugees to support the resettlement of international evacuees, including Ukrainian evacuees.



The pension fund’s next public meetings are scheduled for early May, according to the fund’s website.