New Mexico shelter kitten goes viral for smiling photo

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico shelter kitten has become internet-famous for smiling at the camera.

Lauren Boutz has been fostering “Blossom” along with her siblings “Bubbles” and “Buttercup” for the past few weeks. They’re named after the cartoon Powerpuff Girls.

One day, Boutz and her partner were snapping pictures of Blossom and their photos went viral. “I took a picture of him taking a picture, and when I looked at her face…I was just floored. I’m like, ‘she’s smiling at the camera,'” Boutz said.

The photos have been shared more than 200,000 times with more than a million likes on Twitter, drawing adoption inquiries from around the world.

Animal Welfare will put the three kittens up for adoption next month.