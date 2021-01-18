New mural goes up in downtown Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A new makeshift art gallery will showcase local artists’ work in downtown Wichita. Bokeh Development, Harvester Arts, and the Wichita Community Foundation joined forces to collaborate with area artists in a series of pieces that will help bring attention to the former pop-up park.

“In an effort to sort of create buzz here and keep people looking at this site in anticipation for what’s going to be next,” Kristin Beale, program director at Harvester Arts.

“We want people to be able to engage with art without having to go into a museum or a gallery,” said Beale. “This is all about bringing the art to the people, and for the people”

One of the five installations was set up on Saturday. It displays Martin Luther King, Jr., former U.S Representative John Lewis as well as showcases a series of events that happened in 2020. Each installation will be up for two weeks.

“The mural is titled ‘lift your voice’, and I just hope everyone’s encouraged to use your voice to stand up for what’s right,” said Priscilla Brown, Wichita artist.

“I like the fact that once you pay attention to it, you’re not just looking at, you know, candy stripe, you know, characters, these are actual people who have – both of them have died, you know, fighting for, you know, the right thing,” said Pinkston.

Artist Priscilla Brown and Quintis Pinkston worked on the mural for nearly two weeks. They said the inspiration for the mural came from different events from last year.

“This pretty much showing that we need unity, and it’s a sad time that we’re having to fight for our lives, fight to, to have equal rights, you know, this is pretty much us our voice,” Brown.

Brown says it’s an honor to be able to display her artwork for many Wichitans to see.

“It’s also an honor to be able to put something up like this downtown because you don’t really see much urban art or African American figures in downtown Wichita,” said Brown. “I think we’re heading in the right direction that we are incorporating all styles of art.”

Harvester Arts said they are still accepting applications from artists wanting to showcase their work in the chain-link gallery.