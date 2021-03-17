New opioid treatment program available at clinic in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Behavioral Health Network, Inc., launched a new program with the Holyoke Health Center to help those struggling with opioid dependence.

The new treatment program is located at BHN City Clinic at 235 Maple Street in Holyoke.

BHN City Clinic will now offer methadone treatment through its Opioid Treatment Program with admissions scheduled daily for individuals 18 and older. Holyoke Health Center will continue to offer buprenorphine and injectable naltrexone to aid those in recovery.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the new program provides medication-assisted treatment seven days a week in combination with counseling and behavioral therapies to provide a holistic approach to the treatment of substance use disorders.

The Clinic is open Monday through Friday from 5:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and Dosing Hours are Monday through Friday from 5:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. and Saturday and Sunday, 7:00 a.m. -10:00 a.m.

The program is in partnership with the Holyoke Health Center and the Helping to End Addiction Long-Term Communities Study.

“We are pleased to be playing a role in expanding opioid treatment in collaboration with these two important partners. Opioid addiction continues to plague our communities and the new Holyoke clinic allows BHN to provide more access to medication-assisted treatment to more people in need of assistance,” BHN’s President and CEO Steve Winn said

The HEALing Communities Study aims to reduce opioid overdose deaths by 40 percent over three years. Holyoke is one of the first communities to initiate the study with a coalition of local partners.

In addition to Holyoke, the following are other participating communities in Massachusetts:

Bourne

Sandwich

Brockton

Gloucester

Lowell

Plymouth

Salem

Shirley

Townsend

For more information about the new BHN City Clinic program, call 413-532-0389. Most insurance plans are accepted.