New performance facility opening at Tanglewood

A new performance facility is scheduled to open at Tanglewood on Friday.
Tanglewood is a music venue located in Lenox that is owned by Boston Symphony Orchestra. The new performance facility, The Linde Center for Music and Learning will launch with a weekend full of performances, open houses, and activities such as:
- Workshop recital presented by five Boston University Tanglewood Institute string quartets
- Music and movement class with Lauren Grant of the Mark Morris Dance Group for people of all abilities
- Family-friendly activities including an Instrument Playground and an opportunity to play various hand percussion instruments
- Events with special guests Amanda Seyfried, John Williams, Jane Kaczmarek and more
The facility’s opening weekend lasts through Monday.
See below for Tanglewood’s 2019 Season listing of events and performances.