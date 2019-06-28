New performance facility opening at Tanglewood

Tanglewood’s new Linde Center for Music and Learning (BSO press office)

A new performance facility is scheduled to open at Tanglewood on Friday.

Tanglewood is a music venue located in Lenox that is owned by Boston Symphony Orchestra. The new performance facility, The Linde Center for Music and Learning will launch with a weekend full of performances, open houses, and activities such as:

Workshop recital presented by five Boston University Tanglewood Institute string quartets

Music and movement class with Lauren Grant of the Mark Morris Dance Group for people of all abilities

Family-friendly activities including an Instrument Playground and an opportunity to play various hand percussion instruments

Events with special guests Amanda Seyfried, John Williams, Jane Kaczmarek and more

The facility’s opening weekend lasts through Monday.

See below for Tanglewood’s 2019 Season listing of events and performances.

