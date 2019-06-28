Breaking News
Suspect arrested in Longmeadow after day-long manhunt

New performance facility opening at Tanglewood

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tanglewood’s new Linde Center for Music and Learning (BSO press office)

  • Tanglewood’s new Linde Center for Music and Learning (BSO press office)
  • Tanglewood’s new Linde Center for Music and Learning (BSO press office)
  • Tanglewood’s new Linde Center for Music and Learning (BSO press office)
  • Tanglewood’s new Linde Center for Music and Learning (BSO press office)
  • Tanglewood’s new Linde Center for Music and Learning (BSO press office)

A new performance facility is scheduled to open at Tanglewood on Friday.

Tanglewood is a music venue located in Lenox that is owned by Boston Symphony Orchestra. The new performance facility, The Linde Center for Music and Learning will launch with a weekend full of performances, open houses, and activities such as:

  • Workshop recital presented by five Boston University Tanglewood Institute string quartets
  • Music and movement class with Lauren Grant of the Mark Morris Dance Group for people of all abilities
  • Family-friendly activities including an Instrument Playground and an opportunity to play various hand percussion instruments
  • Events with special guests Amanda Seyfried, John Williams, Jane Kaczmarek and more

The facility’s opening weekend lasts through Monday.

See below for Tanglewood’s 2019 Season listing of events and performances.

Tanglewood Frequently Asked Questions

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

July 4th Fireworks

More July 4th Fireworks