New poll finds public concerned with facial recognition technology

(WWLP) – A new poll has found that the public is concerned with facial recognition technology.

Ninety-one percent of respondents said it’s “important to regulate government use of facial recognition technologies.”

The ACLU released these findings, and at the same time, launched a campaign to raise public awareness about the “civil rights concerns associated with facial recognition technology.”

Bill Newman, director of the western Massachusetts office of the ACLU of Massachusetts told 22News, that this kind of technology could give the government unprecedented power to track and profile people.

“There is no regulation whatsoever in Massachusetts for face surveillance technology. The overwhelming percentage of voters say we should do something about that,” Newman said.

Bills have been filed in the Massachusetts legislature, that would impose a moratorium on government use of facial technology until a law is passed that spells out who would be permitted to use it, and for what purposes.

Supporters of the technology have said that it can help law enforcement solve crime, and its relative ease of use allows officers to utilize the technology every day.