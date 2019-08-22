New preschool opens in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Just in time for the beginning of the school year, a new learning center is preparing your little ones for their futures.

A ribbon cutting was held Wednesday evening for the grand opening of “Little Futures” preschool in West Springfield. Little Futures preschool is the newest addition to the boys and girls club of West Side.

The executive director at the club told 22News the community has wanted to see this opening for a long time.

“We’ve had a lot of inquiries from parents looking for preschool and child care. Once we really got a inclining we had enough parents interested we started to put some thoughts on and we went in to hire staff,” Dan D’Angelo said.

During the event, guests had the opportunity to meet staff, tour the club and see the new Little Futures classroom.

On August 26 the preschool will official open it’s doors.