SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni is introducing a new program to educate high school and college students, on the pressing issue of dating violence.

There will be a thirty-minute video produced by the Hampden DA’s Office, which documents the tragic homicide of Kathryn Rose Mauke from Springfield, who was murdered by her ex-boyfriend in 2015.

This event is intended for teachers, guidance counselors, and others in hopes to bring this program to their schools. Those interested can attend at 3:00 p.m. at American International College’s Griswold Theater on 1000 State Street.