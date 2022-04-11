SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- All eyes are on a pilot program at Robinson Gardens Public housing project in Springfield where residents will soon start growing their own food.

Under the auspices of Rachel’s Table the agency that helps provide the food that feeds the hungry people who reside in the 132 units at Robinson Gardens in the Pine Point section of Springfield are being trained to grow their own food in this corner of the sprawling public housing development.

“Hundreds of people not just here at Robinson gardens, we are offering support, monetary, materials, support for any of the 54 agencies that want to grow their own food.” said Jodi Falk.

The garden site has been set aside where the public housing residents will start growing their own food next month. Lynne Cimino is the housing authority outreach worker helping the residents she can almost taste the initial crop soon to grow here.

“We are growing a lot of herbs, oregano, basil, things we can make for Frito.” she told 22News.

As the training begins for the first vegetable planting in a few weeks the Springfield housing authority executive director Denise Jordan is already thinking of expansion to the other SHA housing developments throughout the city Springfield.

“Absolutely, it’s one of the pilots we’ve had conversations with. This and other developments Rachel’s table , it all comes down to we can make this a reality at Robinson gardens.” Denise explained.

It’s hoped that Robinson Garden residents will have started growing their garden by memorial day and will start tasting the results by early summer.

An initiative that all involved hope will keep growing and growing into the future.