HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A new healthcare facility is set to open Wednesday in Holyoke.

The Holyoke Health Center will cut the ribbon on its new Center for Recovery and Support Wednesday afternoon at two.

The center will expand the delivery of opioid recovery and other healthcare and wellness services in the community, including group-based opioid treatment, quitting smoking initiatives, and telehealth outreach for rural communities.

According to Holyoke Health, the Recovery Spot program at the Center for Recovery & Support will also be offering:

Group Based Opioid Treatment (GBOT)

These provide the unique benefits of group support in the journey through recovery,

increasing the likelihood of participants obtaining better access to peer recovery

supports and treatment, and to address disparities in care for underserved

communities.

Groups are facilitated by a medical provider, Registered Nurse, Recovery Coach and a

Behavioral Health Integrated Clinician.

Recovery Support Services to increase recovery capital and build recovery communities

On call Recovery Coaches will provide guidance and support to those seeking

recovery.

New space within the CRS program will enable individuals seeking and/or in recovery

to build peer relationships, connect to the recovery community, increase recovery

capital and access long-term recovery, resume building, participate in

psychoeducational groups and more

Tobacco Cessation initiative

Groups, medical support and prescription to aid reduction of tobacco use, with

guidance from Tobacco Experts and support from and Recovery Coaches.

Telehealth for Outreach with Rural Communities

Expanding our services to rural communities that have limited or no access to

supportive medication for opioid use through partnership and collaborations with

agencies in the rural area.

The center is located at 230 Maple Street in Holyoke.