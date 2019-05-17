New renovations expected to make the Basketball Hall of Fame “come to life”

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The latest incarnation of The Basketball Hall of Fame opened in 2002, and just now, 17 years later, is undergoing a major renovation.

The exterior panels of the dome are being taken off one by one to be repainted. While the panels are off, the exterior lights are being removed, and the roof is being upgraded to prevent leaks.

The changes inside focus on adding a brand new “Hall of Honors” as well as adding more high-tech, interactive ways to tell the history of basketball.

Vice President of Enshrinement Services & Community Engagement for the Hall of Fame, Paul Lambert told 22News, “There are people all over the world that want to tap into our museum and these great stories and moments in basketball history, so we had to find ways to make it come to life.”

Lambert continued to say, “We’ve been aiming for this for a long time. Finally with the success of our recent capital campaign and then the generosity of so many people connected to the game it was important that we do the work now.”

The renovations to both the inside and the outside of the Basketball Hall of Fame is estimated to cost around $20 million and almost all of that money was privately funded.

The exterior renovations are estimated to wrap up by late fall. The Hall of Fame wants to make sure the roof-work is completed before finishing the indoor improvements.

When complete, the dome will be illuminated with state-of-the-art projection LED lighting.

