Conn. (WWLP) – The Connecticut Department of Education has released a new report on the effects of the pandemic on student achievement.

First, graduation rates from Connecticut schools increased during covid-19, climbing to just under 90-percent.

Despite that, there is evidence of learning loss. Students who attended in-person classes in 2020, 2021 school years lost the least ground academically.

Those who learned hybrid or fully remote showed weaker achievement and growth. Performance on college exams also declined.

Finally, instances of chronic absenteeism increased.