(WWLP) – Saving for retirement is a critical component in your financial well-being, but with rising inflation and personal debts, many younger workers are falling behind.

According to a Retirement Survey report, 34% of Millennial respondents say they are falling behind on their retirement savings. They say this is due to financial hardships, causing them to put off their saving, in order to afford something they need.

Others say it was because they needed to step away from the workforce, to provide care for a child or aging parent. No matter what the circumstance may be, try your best to invest in your retirement, so you can be prepared when you’re no longer working.

Speaking with a financial planner is one of the most important steps you can take, to learn about how you can still make meaningful strides toward your goal.