New Salem man charged with receiving, distributing child pornography

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from New Salem is facing charges after he allegedly received and distributed child pornography.

According to U.S. Attorney, Andrew Lelling, 33-year-old Nicholas Conkey was charged Thursday in Springfield Federal Court.

Lelling said Conkey allegedly sent and received child pornography by email at various times in 2018 and 2019. Conkey also allegedly was in possession of child pornography that depicted children younger than 12-years-old on January 18 of this year.

He is charged with two counts of distribution of child pornography, two counts of receipt of child pornography, and one count of possession of child pornography.

If convicted, Conkey faces five to 20-years in prison, a lifetime of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.