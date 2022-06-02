SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield will launch a new series of covid-19 vaccine clinics Thursday with some huge incentives for first-timers.

The clinics will be open every Thursday and Saturday in June. Thursday’s run from noon to eight in the evening. Saturdays from nine in the morning to five in the evening.

“As we enter the busy summer season with more opportunities to travel and reconnect with loved ones – getting a COVID-19 vaccine is an important way for people to protect themselves and others,” said Public Health Commissioner Margret Cooke. “By hosting clinics in communities across the Commonwealth that have lower vaccination rates, we aim to make getting a vaccine convenient and easy for our residents.”

“Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris and I want to thank the Baker-Polito Administration for their continued partnership in making this life-saving vaccine readily available,” said Springfield Mayor Domenic J. Sarno. “This vaccination clinic at STCC during the month of June, thanks to the efforts of DPH and our local partners, provides an excellent opportunity for our residents to get their vaccination and booster shots. The COVID-19 vaccine is our best bet to prevent hospitalization and serious illness. This is about public health and saving lives. The vaccine is free and walk-ins are welcome – no appointment is needed.”

People getting their first shot of the covid-19 vaccine will get a $100 grocery gift card. Second doses will get $25 grocery cards.

Shots are free for everyone ages five and up. No ID or health insurance is required.