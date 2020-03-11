New standards to allow more fish to pass over dams on the Connecticut River

TURNERS FALLS, Mass. (WWLP) – New standards have been set to significantly improve shad passage requirements at hydroelectric dams along the Connecticut River.

The Connecticut River Atlantic Salmon Commission has voted unanimously to improve the requirements for hydroelectric dams when it come to the passage of migratory fish.

The new standards require that 75 percent of upstream migrating shad that come within just over a half mile of a dam must pass upstream within 48 hours.

“I believe that it’s very important to maintain the ecosystem and try and keep it as natural as possible. Dams are great and they generate a lot of electricity but we’ve got to do our parts to maintain nature,” said James Soffen of Ludlow.

According to the Connecticut River Conservancy, over the last 20 years just 1 to 15 percent of the the shad that passed above the Holyoke Dam each year was able to pass over the Turners Falls Dam. Meaning that hundreds of thousands of American shad and other migratory fish have been blocked from reaching important upstream spawning grounds.

Shad season here in New England typically runs form April through June.