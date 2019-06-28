New study finds that Mass workers pay substantially more towards health insurance

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – According to a new study, Massachusetts workers are paying substantially more towards their health insurance.

The study was conducted by the Center for Health Information and Analysis.

The study found that from 2016 to 2018 the average monthly premium in Massachusetts made a significant jump. In two years the single coverage average raised almost $80 and raised $200 for family coverage.

The study also found that employees in Massachusetts are covering a larger part of the their premiums and paying higher out of pocket deductibles.

One local resident said the rising cost of healthcare is a huge issue that needs to be fixed.

“I think it’s an issue that definitely needs to go before the statehouse because everyone’s health is very important. Nobody should fall through those cracks,” said Richard Mills.

The study found that some employees are covered under their spouses health plans.