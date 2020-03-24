1  of  2
Over 41K cases of COVID-19 and at least 460 deaths in the U.S. Meanwhile, the Tokyo games are being postponed
New study indicates how long coronavirus can stay on surfaces

(WWLP) – The National Institutes of Health has released a new study regarding how long coronavirus stays stable on certain surfaces.

Scientists from National Institutes of Health, the CDC, UCLA, and Princeton University found that coronavirus could be detected on these surfaces for the following amounts of time:

  • Aerosols: up to 3 hours
  • Copper: up to 4 hours
  • Cardboard: up to 24 hours
  • Plastic: up to 2-3 days
  • Stainless Steel: up to 2-3 days

“The results provide key information about the stability of SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19 disease, and suggests that people may acquire the virus through the air and after touching contaminated objects,” the NIH reports.

The NIH says the scientists’ findings reinforce the importance of the CDC’s encouraged precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
  • Stay home when you are sick.
  • Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
  • Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
22News created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 22News collected the data directly from each state’s official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

