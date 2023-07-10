WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Schemers are on the move once again, with the IRS now warning taxpayers to watch out for a new scheme.

It begins with people receiving a cardboard envelope in the mail. Those who open it will find a letter, that has the IRS masthead and says it’s about an ‘unclaimed refund’.

Like many scams, the letter includes fake contact information and a phone number. Besides trying to get taxpayers’ private information, it wants to know about their driver’s licenses, which can be used by identity thieves to try to get a tax refund. 22News talked with Liberty Tax expert Ray Maagero about identifying fraud warning signs.

“It won’t use funny fonts, it won’t have punctuation errors, and it won’t be asking for bank account information or for you to text them back or email them back,” said Maagero. “It won’t be looking for pictures of your ID, so those are the kinds of things you want to look for.”

According to the IRS website, they never initiate contact with taxpayers by email, text or social media for a bill or tax refund. And to prove a letter is from IRS, Maagero says it needs an LTR or CP number on either the top or the bottom right-hand corner.

Taxpayers can report all schemes to either the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration or the Internet Crime Complaint Center.