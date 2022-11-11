HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) Members of the Holyoke Soldiers Home Coalition created a new organization following the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak in 2020 to help veterans from all walks of life.

The Veterans Advocacy Coalition consists of local veterans organizations, family members and concerned citizens. The advocacy coalition’s mission is to champion the interests of military veterans and their families.

“The essence of this coalition is that we have understanding with what it means to serve why that’s important. We will do what we can to champion the interest of all military veterans and their family members in addition to those resident at the soldiers home in Holyoke,” said John Paradis of The Veterans Advocacy coalition.

They hope to act as a quick reaction force team to rapidly respond to developing situations and assists the veteran community. Some of the issues they hope to address is the implementation of governance and oversight reforms for the veterans’ homes as well as greater funding to identify women veterans through community outreach.