SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – On the last day of this year, the date will read 12-31-23, or 1-2-3, 1-2-3, and with many people talking about this, 22news spoke with a local professor about its significance.

12-31-23 is not a palindrome date, which has numbers that can be read forward and backward.

According to the almanac, the numbers in this sequence equal 12, which some consider a “master number that can mean spiritual enlightenment.” And a date like this only occurs once every 100 years.

Springfield College Professor of Mathematics and Computer Science, Andrew Perry says this might be the most special pattern out of all of them. “Our brains are trained to see and recognize and be inspired by patterns and these patterns are pretty unusual,” said Perry. “Both the repetition of the three-digit sequence and the digits are in ascending and counting order.”

Perry says the next significant date is April 20th of next year. It will be a palindrome and only occur 10 times in a century.

