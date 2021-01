SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – New York is now the fourth state to record more than 1 million COVID-19 cases since the coronavirus pandemic started.

According to NBC News, the state had over 1 million 14 thousand confirmed cases as of Saturday.

New York is 4th on the list of states with the most cases however they are still well behind California, which is in first with 2.3 million cases.

The other two states are Texas with 1.7 million cases and Florida with 1.3 million cases.