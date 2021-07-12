New York Forest Ranger deployed to help battle Oregon Bootleg Fire

Members of the Keizer Fire District helping as mutual aid responders near the Bootleg Fire in Klamath County on July 9, 2021. (Credit: Oregon State Fire Marshal)

NEW YORK (WWTI) — New York is continuing to assist western states with wildfire control efforts.

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos announced over the weekend that a DEC Forest Ranger and expert wildland firefighter has been deployed to assist with efforts to contain the Bootleg Fire in Oregon.

According to Commissioner Seggos, this is the first wildfire deployment of the year.

“This is DEC’s first wildland firefighting deployment after 2020’s busy fire season,” stated Commissioner Seggos. “As climate change continues to drive wildfires that threaten communities throughout the West, New York State stands ready to assist our fellow states with expertise that our firefighters then bring back home to help with future emergency responses.”

This DEC Forest Ranger will now join a crew of federal, state and local fire agencies battling the Bootleg Fire in the Fremont-Winema region of Oregon.

Annually, the DEC sends forest rangers and experts to assist in fire control efforts across the country.

All personnel and travel expenses for the New York crews are either paid directly by the U.S. Forest Service or reimbursed to New York State based on a mutual aid agreement between states and federal land agencies.