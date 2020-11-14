New York hits new single-day record of COVID tests

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Friday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo released an update on the state’s coronavirus response. He said the statewide record for single-day tests has been broken yet again in the face of the autumn spike in cases. Officials reported 203,721 coronavirus tests on Thursday.
“We are testing more than just about any other state in the nation, reaching new record highs in the number of tests we perform in a single day,” Cuomo said. “The other good news is our infection rate is one of the lowest in the nation. The bad news is we are in the midst of a sea of COVID rising around us.”
Friday’s data from the Office of the Governor is below:
- Patient Hospitalization – 1,737 (+60)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 290
- Hospital Counties – 51
- Number ICU – 331 (+23)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 137 (+1)
- Total Discharges – 81,390 (+192)
- Deaths – 24
- Total Deaths – 26,079
Cuomo continued: “You look at the international numbers, and they are frightening—countries are locking down. You look at states around the country and the numbers are all going up quickly. The reality is the virus is mobile and we’re in the holiday season and people will travel more. These are all elements that conspire to increase the spread. We believe we’re going to have to be taking additional steps, and to the degree we can share information and align action with other regional states, we’ll do that.”
Cuomo’s update included the latest on microcluster focus zones throughout the Empire State. In Rockland County, positivity has been under 3% and hospital admission rates have declined, and the cluster will be downgraded to a yellow zone. Focus areas reported 31,994 test results Thursday, yielding 1,466 positives. Elsewhere in the state, not counting focus areas, 171,727 test results were reported with 3,935 positives. Take a look at the positivity rates:
|Focus Zone
|10/25-10/31
% Positive
|11/1-11/7
% Positive
|7-Day Rolling
Average
|11/11
% Positive
|11/12
% Positive
|Brooklyn orange zone
|4.78%
|3.33%
|4.13%
|4.24%
|4.58%
|Queens yellow zone
|2.65%
|2.96%
|3.45%
|3.00%
|3.02%
|Rockland County orange zone
|4.08%
|2.96%
|2.38%
|2.84%
|1.80%
|Orange County yellow zone
|2.37%
|1.96%
|2.42%
|0.00%
|2.40%
|Broome County yellow zone
|6.00%
|4.13%
|3.66%
|1.64%
|2.94%
|Chemung County orange zone
|5.52%
|6.45%
|5.03%
|5.51%
|2.85%
|Westchester County orange zone
|6.20%
|7.46%
|8.99%
|11.34%
|11.07%
|Erie County yellow zone
|2.86%
|5.35%
|6.63%
|8.16%
|6.00%
|Monroe County yellow zone
|2.22%
|4.06%
|5.28%
|5.69%
|5.90%
|Onondaga County yellow zone
|2.83%
|4.68%
|5.90%
|7.41%
|5.41%
|Staten Island yellow zone
|2.58%
|3.00%
|4.08%
|3.91%
|4.87%
|Tioga County yellow zone
|5.83%
|10.03%
|10.50%
|16.67%
|6.76%
|All focus areas
|3.06%
|3.85%
|4.70%
|4.86%
|4.58%
|Statewide, including clusters
|1.54%
|1.95%
|2.70%
|2.95%
|2.65%
|Statewide, excluding clusters
|1.34%
|1.81%
|2.27%
|2.53%
|2.29%
Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Region
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Capital Region
|1.2%
|2.0%
|2.0%
|Central New York
|3.2%
|4.1%
|2.4%
|Finger Lakes
|4.6%
|4.8%
|5.1%
|Long Island
|3.3%
|3.1%
|3.3%
|Mid-Hudson
|3.7%
|3.7%
|3.5%
|Mohawk Valley
|1.6%
|2.2%
|1.8%
|New York City
|2.8%
|2.4%
|2.5%
|North Country
|2.1%
|1.5%
|1.4%
|Southern Tier
|1.5%
|1.6%
|0.9%
|Western New York
|4.4%
|5.5%
|3.9%
Of the 551,163 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|4,425
|89
|Allegany
|589
|46
|Broome
|4,303
|88
|Cattaraugus
|661
|19
|Cayuga
|609
|15
|Chautauqua
|1,210
|23
|Chemung
|2,280
|39
|Chenango
|489
|9
|Clinton
|356
|12
|Columbia
|870
|15
|Cortland
|712
|20
|Delaware
|271
|5
|Dutchess
|6,074
|71
|Erie
|17,021
|481
|Essex
|224
|0
|Franklin
|174
|13
|Fulton
|382
|1
|Genesee
|584
|43
|Greene
|578
|4
|Hamilton
|22
|2
|Herkimer
|480
|4
|Jefferson
|307
|15
|Lewis
|219
|9
|Livingston
|466
|15
|Madison
|696
|12
|Monroe
|10,074
|311
|Montgomery
|307
|3
|Nassau
|53,271
|374
|Niagara
|2,616
|52
|NYC
|278,802
|1,826
|Oneida
|3,414
|94
|Onondaga
|7,421
|210
|Ontario
|912
|23
|Orange
|14,910
|107
|Orleans
|498
|18
|Oswego
|897
|26
|Otsego
|459
|1
|Putnam
|2,091
|32
|Rensselaer
|1,278
|20
|Rockland
|19,567
|153
|Saratoga
|1,642
|31
|Schenectady
|1,828
|26
|Schoharie
|141
|4
|Schuyler
|210
|2
|Seneca
|202
|3
|St. Lawrence
|546
|19
|Steuben
|1,361
|66
|Suffolk
|52,493
|428
|Sullivan
|1,956
|16
|Tioga
|930
|17
|Tompkins
|786
|21
|Ulster
|2,738
|21
|Warren
|503
|8
|Washington
|395
|5
|Wayne
|735
|17
|Westchester
|43,656
|364
|Wyoming
|332
|45
|Yates
|190
|8
On Thursday, 24 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 26,079:
|County
|New Deaths
|Albany
|2
|Allegany
|1
|Broome
|1
|Chemung
|1
|Erie
|4
|Kings
|3
|Manhattan
|1
|Nassau
|3
|Niagara
|1
|Oneida
|1
|Onondaga
|1
|Orange
|2
|Richmond
|1
|Tioga
|1
|Westchester
|1