UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that a man has been arrested for felony assault charges for allegedly trying to shoot at his neighbor during an incident in Utica on April 24th.

Around 6:00 pm on Sunday, officers arrived at a residence on the 900 block of Elizabeth Street to investigate a ‘shots fired’ incident. When they arrived, a tenant met them and stated that as they were arriving home, another tenant of the building allegedly started arguing with them.

As the argument escalated, the suspect, who would later be identified as 33-year-old Darnell Carter of Utica, allegedly started brandishing a handgun. Carter then fired two shots through the victim’s door, trying to shoot them.

When the first officers arrived on the scene, a perimeter was formed, and they tried to contact Carter. Eventually, he exited the apartment and was taken into custody without incident.

After his arrest, a search warrant for his apartment was granted. During the execution of the warrant, the following items were allegedly found:

Loaded 9mm Taurus handgun Live ammunition Spent shell casings

At the conclusion of the investigation Carter was charged with the following: