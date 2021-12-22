New York restaurants to deliver 200,000 meals

This holiday season, 200,000 meals will be provided to communities in need through the Restaurant Resiliency Program. Out of hundreds of applications, 215 restaurants have been approved for the program and include 34 restaurants that will prepare Kosher and Halal meals.

“During the holiday season, no family in the state of New York should go hungry,” Governor Kathy Hochul said. “The Restaurant Resiliency Program takes an innovative approach to help New Yorkers facing food insecurity and restaurants struggling during the pandemic. Programs like these showcase the spirit of generosity and collaboration that is crucial to New York’s success.”

The Restaurant Resiliency Program will continue to take applications on a rolling basis until all of the $25 million funding is spent. Click here for a list of approved restaurants.

Executive Director of the New York City Hospitality Alliance Andrew Rigie said, “This responsive program connects struggling restaurants with families battling food insecurity, and is a timely and impactful resource to those that have been financially devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic.”