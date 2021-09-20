New York State COVID-19 update for September 17th-19th

NEW YORK STATE (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY-TV) – Today’s data is summarized briefly below:


·         Test Results Reported – 116,550
·         Total Positive – 3,432
·         Percent Positive – 2.94%

·         7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.95%
·         Patient Hospitalization – 2,333 (+38)
·         Patients Newly Admitted – 243
·         Patients in ICU – 557 (+12)
·         Patients in ICU with Intubation – 327 (+7)
·         Total Discharges – 198,165 (+206)
·         New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 32
·         Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 44,197
The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.
·         Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 56,309
This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.
·         Total vaccine doses administered – 24,706,127
·         Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 34,919
·         Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 358,601
·         Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 80.1%
·         Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 72.3%
·         Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 82.7%
·         Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 74.2%
·         Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 67.8%
·         Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 61.0%
·         Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 70.0%
·         Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 62.6%

 Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:  

RegionFriday, September 17, 2021Saturday, September 18, 2021Sunday, September 19, 2021
Capital Region4.12%3.99%3.91%
Central New York4.99%4.84%4.73%
Finger Lakes4.93%4.95%4.87%
Long Island3.92%3.85%3.84%
Mid-Hudson3.36%3.07%3.07%
Mohawk Valley4.55%4.27%4.61%
New York City2.07%2.00%1.97%
North Country5.85%5.93%5.83%
Southern Tier3.33%3.41%3.42%
Western New York4.75%4.89%4.71%
Statewide3.07%2.99%2.95%

 
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:  

Borough in NYCFriday, September 17, 2021Saturday, September 18, 2021Sunday, September 19, 2021
Bronx2.03%1.94%1.88%
Kings2.36%2.18%2.16%
New York1.55%1.55%1.52%
Queens2.16%2.16%2.11%
Richmond2.62%2.59%2.53%

 
Yesterday, 3,432 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,358,600. A geographic breakdown is as follows:  
  

Albany28,27940
Allegany3,9865
Broome21,60649
Cattaraugus6,6827
Cayuga7,84618
Chautauqua10,81519
Chemung8,99135
Chenango4,1568
Clinton5,61530
Columbia4,6135
Cortland4,79411
Delaware3,04326
Dutchess33,63344
Erie98,628153
Essex1,9323
Franklin3,47531
Fulton5,24715
Genesee6,02811
Greene3,9245
Hamilton4070
Herkimer5,97235
Jefferson7,39020
Lewis3,1645
Livingston5,15212
Madison5,35618
Monroe77,703120
Montgomery5,0329
Nassau205,971223
Niagara22,03126
NYC1,051,6371,269
Oneida25,58962
Onondaga45,52185
Ontario8,48622
Orange54,32588
Orleans3,60314
Oswego9,54145
Otsego4,14515
Putnam11,77914
Rensselaer13,20929
Rockland50,716116
Saratoga18,34230
Schenectady15,19937
Schoharie2,06511
Schuyler1,2728
Seneca2,45713
St. Lawrence8,83157
Steuben8,30924
Suffolk226,574253
Sullivan7,7738
Tioga4,3768
Tompkins5,90112
Ulster16,27435
Warren4,65711
Washington3,88515
Wayne6,90436
Westchester140,481119
Wyoming3,8917
Yates1,3876

 
Yesterday, 32 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 44,197. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:  

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Bronx1
Broome1
Chemung1
Erie1
Franklin1
Kings2
Manhattan1
Monroe1
Oneida3
Onondaga4
Ontario1
Orleans1
Oswego1
Queens6
Richmond1
Suffolk4
Washington1
Westchester1

 
All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them. 

Yesterday, 18,294 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 17,562 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: 

 People with at least one vaccine dosePeople with complete vaccine series
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region741,048449681,392568
Central New York579,144350537,414406
Finger Lakes751,014531699,583510
Long Island1,834,2792,6121,623,7012,278
Mid-Hudson1,430,4671,5581,268,6131,583
Mohawk Valley288,932193267,339238
New York City6,482,19111,3195,739,21110,841
North Country268,515144242,164169
Southern Tier384,628192355,119203
Western New York820,295946753,245766
Statewide13,580,51318,29412,167,78117,562

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort. New York State Department of Health-reported data from NYSIIS and CIR differs slightly from federally-reported data, which is inclusive of federally-administered doses and other minor differences. Both numbers are included in the release above. 

