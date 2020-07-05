New York State Festival of Balloons in Dansville officially cancelled

BRISTOL, ENGLAND – AUGUST 08: Hot air balloons take to the skies as they participate in the mass ascent at sunrise on the first day of the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta on August 8, 2019 in Bristol, England. The Bristol International Balloon Fiesta is Europe’s largest annual meeting of hot air balloons, attracting over 130 hot air balloons from across the globe. (Photo by Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images)

DANSVILLE, N.Y. (WETM) – The New York State Festival of Balloons in Dansville has officially been canceled, according to the organization’s Facebook page.

The annual three-day event was scheduled for Sept. 4-6, 2020, and averages more than 30,000 attendees.

It is a disappointment for the board of directors, committee and volunteers who have provided hot air balloon festivals for 38 consecutive years in Dansville. In the final decision, the health and safety concern outweighed our desire to hold the 2020 festival. DANSVILLE FESTIVAL OF BALLOONS LTD

The 40th annual New York State Festival of Balloons will be celebrated Sept. 3-5, 2021.