(WWLP) – The man accused of shooting 10 subway riders made his first appearance in Brooklyn federal court Thursday morning.

The 62 year old Frank James is accused of setting off smoke canisters inside of a train before opening fire in what officials are describing as a “premeditated” attack.

During the hearing, James waived his rights to a preliminary hearing and was ordered to be detained without bond. The judge also ordered him to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.