New York woman dead after crash on Mass Pike in Palmer

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – A New York woman is dead after an accident on the Mass Pike in Palmer Monday.

State Police Spokesperson, David Procopio, told 22news the crash took place at 6:15 a.m. Monday and involved a single car that went off the road into the woods.

Original Story: Serious injuries in crash on Mass Pike in Palmer

Procopio said the only person in the car, a 34-year-old woman from Syracuse, New York, was taken to Baystate Medical Center where she died of her injuries.

State police are still looking into what led up to the crash.