New York woman uses CPR to save a life

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – A local woman saved a life on her way home from picking up her 14-year-old son from wrestling practice at Corning-Painted Post High School.

On Jan. 7 Janet Landoff spotted someone waving her down on the side of the street. Many cars passed by, but she stopped to help.

The passenger inside the car was unconscious but still had a pulse. Landoff told her son to call 911 after she realized something was wrong.

“I knew something didn’t look right, and I decided [to] do what I was taught,” said Landoff. “If you see somebody that needs help you help them,”

First responders gave her instructions on how to administer CPR until they arrived. Landoff is not CPR certified but learned the basics from her parents.

Although some may consider Landoff a hero, she says that’s not the case for her.

“No, I do not consider myself a hero, I was just a person at the right place at the right time,” said Landoff.

The status and identity of the victim are still unknown at the time, but it’s confirmed that she was responsive when she arrived at a nearby hospital.