New Zealand planning retrieval of bodies on volcanic island

This aerial photo shows White Island after its volcanic eruption in New Zealand Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. The volcano on a small New Zealand island frequented by tourists erupted Monday, and a number of people were missing and injured after the blast. (George Novak/New Zealand Herald via AP)

WHAKATANE, New Zealand (AP) – New Zealand military specialists will land on a small volcanic island early Friday to attempt to retrieve the bodies of eight victims of an eruption that claimed eight other lives and severely burned survivors.

Authorities say the recovery attempt will go ahead even though scientists believe another eruption is possible on White Island.

Weather concerns appeared to motivate the plan to recover the bodies soon. Rain mixed with volcanic ash could form a cement-like substance encasing the bodies and make their recovery and identification more difficult.

The volcano is continuing to emit steam and mud from its vents.