Newborn found abandoned in Georgia woods

(WXIA/NBC News) Georgia investigators are working to determine the identity of a newborn infant found abandoned in a Forsyth County forest.

The baby girl was found Thursday night in a plastic bag, but was alive and in good condition.

She was taken to a hospital, where the staff unofficially named her “India.”

A family who lives nearby and who had just come home from vacation called 911 after hearing the child crying.

Sheriff Ron Freeman says that was fortunate because that home was one of just a few that were close enough to have heard the baby.

“In 32 years, this is the first one I’ve had of an abandoned child in this manner, so we’re going to dedicate the resources it takes to be able to find who’s responsible for this and why this happened,” Freeman said.

