HAMMONTON, N.J. (WWLP) – A news helicopter has crashed in southern New Jersey, killing two people on board.

WPVI Action News in Philadelphia reports that their helicopter went down in a wooded area in Burlington County, New Jersey Tuesday night.

The station says the pilot and the news photographer on board were headed back to Philadelphia from an assignment on the Jersey Shore.

Their names haven’t yet been released. The FAA is looking into what caused the crash.

