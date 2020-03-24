Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – March 24, 2020

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.



(KARK/NEXSTAR) – Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach agreed Tuesday to postpone the Olympics by about one year.

Japan’s NHK television says Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will propose 1-year Olympic postponement during talks with IOC. https://t.co/zTAiU8raKL — The Associated Press (@AP) March 24, 2020

Other stories in today’s show:

BATTLE ON THE FLOOR: On the Senate floor Monday, Senators didn’t hold back their anger. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell accused Democrats of playing games with the economy by blocking an emergency coronavirus response bill. Washington reporter Jessi Turnure joins the conversation.

AVOIDING A LOCKDOWN: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Monday that he wants to avoid imposing a statewide lockdown like many other states have done, saying he still believes targeting the counties hardest hit by the coronavirus for the most extreme measures is the preferable path.

POWER OF FAITH: The Life Tabernacle Church hosted 1,825 people at their Sunday morning service, despite warnings about social distancing. 26 buses were used to pick people up from around the Baton Rouge area and transport them to Sunday service. WVLA’s Abbi Rocha reports.

HEAT & COVID-19: Spring has begun and our temperatures are on the rise. With the sun shining, there is one myth that has been brought to attention. Does heat kill the coronavirus? WKRG’s Colleen Peterson joins the conversation.

Myth Busted: Does heat kill the coronavirus? Will locations in warmer climates see lower density spreads of the virus? #coronavirus #COVID19 #news #alwx pic.twitter.com/zs7o4IiR1K — Colleen Peterson (@WKRGColleen) March 20, 2020

AT-HOME FITNESS: It is starting to seem like no business or industry is immune to the changing times as the world tries to “flatten the curve” and stop the spread of COVID-19. That includes the fitness industry. WKRN’s Emily Proud reports.

