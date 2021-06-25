Newsfeed Now: Doctors seeing trend of overdoses in kids; North Carolina observatory only ‘official’ alien landing pad in US

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR) – President Biden and a group of bipartisan senators agreed to a nearly $1 trillion infrastructure plan.

The Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that a Pennsylvania public school wrongly suspended a cheerleader over a vulgar social media post.

Doctors at a Connecticut Children’s hospital see an alarming trend–young kids, some even infants, being brought into the emergency room for drug overdoses, some with fentanyl in their system.

A teen is being called a hero after helping a Missouri officer who was struggling to make an arrest.

A photographer visiting California was in the right place at the right time. She captured photos of a couple’s proposal, then posted the images on Twitter to find them.

Do aliens exist? It’s not a question just for conspiracy theorists, but one Congress is trying to answers as they prepare to issue an official “UFO” report. An observatory in North Carolina may be the answer to that question.

